BJP MP Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61

Mahant Chandnath won the Alwar seat on a BJP ticket in the 2014 parliamentary elections, after defeating the incumbent Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh. (source: ANI) Mahant Chandnath won the Alwar seat on a BJP ticket in the 2014 parliamentary elections, after defeating the incumbent Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh. (source: ANI)

BJP MP from Alwar, Mahant Chandnath passed away on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. He was 61 years old at the time of his death.

Earlier this year, he was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty in a land fraud case.

He won the Alwar seat from Rajasthan in the 2014 parliamentary elections, after defeating the incumbent Congress candidate and former union minister Jitendra Singh.

In the run-up to election, a video of Baba Ramdev asking Chandnath not to discuss black money before the media went viral on the internet.

The video footage showed Chandnath complaining to Baba Ramdev about the difficulty in bringing cash into the constituency and also that his money was seized by police. Chandnath in his defence had told The Indian Express, “Media has tampered with the footage. I was saying that Bhanwar Jitendra Singh (sitting Congress MP) was complaining to his people that his money was seized. If anyone has seized my money let them show it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App