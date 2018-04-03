Mahanadi water dispute: Odisha gears up to move tribunal for interim orders

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Odisha is gearing up to move the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) for interim orders against Chhattisgarh to maintain the free flow of water in the Mahanadi river.

“The state of Odisha has been continuously suffering due to the reduction of accustomed flow of water in the Mahanadi rivers at the Hirakud dam,” said a source, adding that the six barrages under construction in upper riparian state of Chhattisgarh will further aggravate the situation, especially leading up to the summer months. The decision to move for interim orders was taken in a high-level meeting held on March 31 in Bhubaneshwar in the presence of the Water Resources Minister, said sources.

In February, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of a tribunal to resolve the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi river water. The Supreme Court had set a deadline for the Centre to form the tribunal that will resolve the dispute.

