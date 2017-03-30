Mahakaushal Express derailment: A look at train accidents in recent months

Eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express derailed early this morning. Eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express derailed early this morning.

Adding to the list of train tragedies in the country, eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed early Thursday morning near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh. Anil Saxena, DG (PR) of the Indian Railways said 22 people were injured, 19 of whom have been discharged. With three major train accidents in the last few months all taking place in Uttar Pradesh, the government has been prompted to consider a conspiracy angle. At an election rally earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that the Kanpur rail accident was a “conspiracy from across the border”.

Here are the train accidents that have taken place in recent months.

May 1, 2016

Eight coaches of the Old Delhi-Faizabad Express derailed near Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. No casualties were reported in the derailment but there was a discrepancy in the number of injured reported in the accident, while railway officials said the number was 12, the police said at least 40 passengers had suffered injuries in the derailment.

May 6, 2016

The Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central super-fast collided sideways with a suburban train near Pattabiram in West Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Seven passengers were injured, according to reports.

May 19, 2016

The engine of the Assam-bound Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu because of a landslide caused by heavy rains. No casualties or injuries were reported in the accident.

July 26, 2016

A school van was hit by a passenger train in Uttar Pradesh, killing eight children who were less than ten years old. The train hit the school van at a very high speed, throwing it in the air and causing it to land in a field nearby.

August 28, 2016

Twelve coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Express derailed near Karukutty station in Ernakulam district in Kerala. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

September 20, 2016

A goods train derailed at Karunagappalli station near Kollam in Tamil Nadu, causing disruptions in long-distance rail traffic between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

September 30, 2016

The Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train collided with a goods train near Kathojodi station in Cuttack in Odisa, as they were running on the same track. Two coaches of the passenger train derailed following the collision. Two GRP employees died and 27 people were injured in this accident.

October 5, 2016

Nine coaches of Pune-bound Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express carrying 165 people derailed, injuring three people.

November 20, 2016

In one of the worst train accidents in India in a long time, 14 coaches of the Patna-Indore Express derailed early November 20 morning in Kanpur Dehat district. At least 147 passengers died, while over 180 were injured. Moti Paswan, Dayashankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav, who were arrested by the Bihar police on January 17, confessed to their alleged involvement in the incident.

December 6, 2016

The engine and two coaches of the Guwahati-bound Capital Express derailed in North Bengal. The train, which had originated in Bihar, derailed near Shamuktala Road station in Bengal. At least two people died, while 10 were injured.

December 28, 2016

Fourteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Kanpur, injuring 63 passengers, of whom 22 suffered serious injuries.

January 22, 2017

Nine coaches of the Bhubaneswar-bound Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed, and at least 27 passengers were killed, while 36 were injured in this accident.

