Mahadayi dispute: Comments of Goa minister divisive, claims Karnataka govt

Mahadayi river (Source: Google maps)

Terming the Goa Water Resources Minister’s comments on the Mahadayi river water dispute as “fascist” and “divisive”, the Congress-led Karnataka government said the statement was made to “create prejudice” at the “crucial stage of final hearing” which will begin on Tuesday.

In a written submission to Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, Karnataka also stated that Goa’s “allegations that the State of Karnataka has changed the nature of the flow of Mahadayi is ridiculous and false”. In January, Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar had alleged that Karnataka was already diverting water from Mahadayi and had used an expletive to refer to Kannadigas.

Karnataka submitted in front of the tribunal: “The allegations in the application are vague and baseless both in fact and law, and more pertinently, the very filing of application itself is an abuse of the process of this Hon’ble Tribunal because, it is intended to give a gloss to the fascist and divisive statements of Mr. Vinod Palyekar (the Minister for Water Resources of the Government of Goa) and to create a prejudice to the case of Karnataka at the crucial stage of final hearing of the case….”

“The State of Karnataka states that Mr. Vinod Palyekar, the Minister for Water Resources to the Government of Goa (who is the same person who attended the proceedings of this Hon’ble Tribunal couple of times) visited the site of inter connecting canal on 13.01.2018 without any proper information to the Government of Karnataka (at the State level). This is most unfortunate and in total breach of comity of States which is the part of co-operative federalism,” Karnataka submitted. Karnataka government said it had “not transferred any Mahadayi water to Malaprabha basin and has no intention to transfer water until the matter is decided by this Hon’ble Tribunal.” Karnataka’s submission came on a day when CM Siddaramaiah accused PM Modi of telling a “tissue of lies”.

