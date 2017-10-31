Mahadalit Vikas Mission scam: Four IAS officers among 10 booked by Vigilance

“We also suspect that inflated bills had been raised. The all components of training programmes had been under investigation. We will soon start due procedure for arresting serving IAS officers”, said the officer. “We also suspect that inflated bills had been raised. The all components of training programmes had been under investigation. We will soon start due procedure for arresting serving IAS officers”, said the officer.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau has lodged cases of forgery and criminal conspiracy and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act provisions against 10 government and private company officials, including two serving and two retired IAS officers, in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 4.25 crore in the training programme fund of Mahadalit Vikas Mission under the SC/ST Welfare Department.

The Vigilance Bureau, which had received a complaint in 2016, finally lodged an FIR against the government officials after primary investigation suggested largescale malpractices in training programmes conducted under Bihar State Mahadalit Vikas Mission. It is alleged that money had been withdrawn at district levels by listing names of first batch students in second, third and fourth training programmes as beneficiaries.

The Vigilance FIR names then SC/ST welfare department secretary and IAS officer SM Raju (currently under suspension), then chief executive officer of Mahadalit Vikas Mission and current vice-president, Mumbai Port Trust, Manu Bhai Parmar (IAS officer), retired IAS officer and then chief executive officer of the Vikas Mission K P Ramaiah, retired IAS officer and then Mahadalit Vikas Mission director Ramashish Paswan, then Dalit Mission director Prabhat Kumar, then state programme officer with Dalit Mission, Debjani Kar, state programme director for the mission, Umesh Manjhi, director of IIIM Ltd, Kolkata, Sharad Kumar Jha, Saurav Basu, vice-president (operation), Sri Ram New Horizon, New Delhi and Jaydeep Kar, a Patna resident. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery), 477 (A) (falsification of accounts) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A senior police officer with Vigilance Investigation Bureau said the primary investigation showed that false and forged training data had been presented during 2010 and 2016. “We also suspect that inflated bills had been raised. The all components of training programmes are under investigation. We will soon start due procedure to arrest serving IAS officers,” said the officer.

