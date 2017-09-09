Mahabaleshwar more polluted during weekends, says IITM study

The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics, is based on the observations made during the one-year period between June 2012 and May 2013. The study, published in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics, is based on the observations made during the one-year period between June 2012 and May 2013.

Weekend getaways to neighbouring destinations may have become the order of the day for Pune residents, but their quest for enjoying cleaner air outside the city might be facing a hurdle. A recent study has shown that, owing to the increasing number of tourists, the air in Mahabaleshwar, a popular destination, was at least 18 per cent more polluted on weekends as compared to weekdays.

This study, carried out by a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), was an attempt to understand the temporal variations in the presence of different kinds of particulate matters, those of sizes 1 micron (PM1) or less, 2.5 micron or less (PM 2.5), and 10 microns or less (PM 10), in Mahabaleshwar, and correlate them with the likely contributory factors.

Located at an altitude of 1,348 metres above mean sea level in Satara district, Mahabaleshwar has seen an exponential rise in number of tourists and incoming vehicles in the last one decade. Statistics available with the tourism department of Mahabaleshwar Nagar Parishad show that about 10 lakh tourists and 1.2 lakh vehicles came to the hill station in 2007. By 2016, the number of tourists had doubled to 20 lakh, and vehicles almost tripled to 3.3 lakh. Weekends, throughout the year but especially in the summer season, recorded the highest footfall.

G Pandithurai, senior scientist and one of the authors of the study, said that during the pre-monsoon months of March, April and May, the air in Mahabaleshwar is loaded with high concentrations of PM. “One of the main reasons is that the location, being a popular spot, experiences heavy emissions (of particulate matter) from vehicles, particularly during the weekends,” he said.

Another key factor, researchers believe, is the topography and the location of Mahabaleshwar, which is towards the wind-ward side of the Western Ghats. The hill station has had to bear the brunt of the ill-effects of urbanisation, which, during the recent years, has seen higher use of wood fire for cooking, and domestic heating, besides a surge in pollutants emitted from nearby hotels, and industries, all together categorised as anthropogenic activities.

Though scientists are of the opinion that the PM count was still well within limits, it is the fumes and emissions from diesel vehicles that worsen the air quality in hill stations.

“Diesel emissions are 200 per cent more allergic and can trigger irritation among those with compromised respiratory conditions. Hill stations generally see thick presence of flowering vegetation… there can be multiple triggering elements including fungus, poorly maintained upholstery and pollens, along with PM,” said Dr Barnali Bhattacharya, an asthma expert.

The human activity was found to peak during the morning and evening hours. “During this period, there was a corresponding rise in PM levels observed,” stated P P Leena, lead author of the study.

Interestingly, scientists believe that these changes could also be affecting rainfall over the region.

In the monthly variation analysis carried out as part of the study, researchers have highlighted that the PM concentration increased during March-September months — covering pre-monsoon and monsoon periods. During summer months, when the tourist traffic is maximum, PM levels show a significant rise. The concentration of PM10 remained highest in April, while PM1 and PM2.5 levels were up during December to February.

“There are recorded instances, when the PM levels shoot up during particular days in a year, say, when there is a dust storm from the Thar desert, gulf regions or strong winds carrying dust over to this region. In a year, there can be about three or four such days,” he added.

PM levels showed significant variations, with dust concentration increasing mostly during pre-monsoon (March, April, May) and monsoon (June, July, August and September) seasons. While concentration of PM1 rose by over 17 per cent in both these seasons, PM2.5 levels varied anywhere by 9 – 12 per cent between monsoon and pre-monsoon period. Concentration of PM10 increased to the highest levels during monsoon which was nearly 8 per cent higher normal, the study revealed.

Yet another significant contributor, which scientists are seriously investigating, is the association of PM with the quantum of rainfall over this region. What is worrying the team is a decrease in rainfall intensity, especially during the morning hours in monsoon season.

“The rainfall recorded during the morning hours of monsoon days – say, between 8 am to 10 am, was found to be lesser in intensity than rainfall recorded during the rest of the day. Notably, the PM concentrations were at its peak during these morning hours in monsoon, which indicates a possible relation between PM and rainfall,” suggested Pandithurai.

