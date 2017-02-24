PM Narendra Modi unveils 112-foot Shiva statue in Coimbatore

The 112-foot Shiva statue. (Source: ANI) The 112-foot Shiva statue. (Source: ANI)

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 112-foot-tall Shiva statue in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The statue was constructed by The Isha Foundation, which plans to set up similar statues in other parts of the country. At the event, PM Modi spoke about yoga and the importance of ideas.

“India has given the gift of Yoga to the world, by practising Yoga a spirit of oneness is created. Today whole world wants peace, not only from wars and conflicts but peace from stress, and for that we have Yoga” Modi said addressing the crowd after the unveiling of the statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the unveiling of the Shiva statue. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the unveiling of the Shiva statue. (Source: ANI)

“Rejecting an idea just because it’s ancient, can be potentially harmful,” he added.

The Isha Foundation’s founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has reportedly claimed that the foundation would set up similar statues in the northern, eastern and western parts of the country – eastern one in Varanasi, western one in Mumbai and northern one somewhere north of Delhi.

Audience at the unveiling of the Shiva statue in Coimbatore. (Source: ANI) Audience at the unveiling of the Shiva statue in Coimbatore. (Source: ANI)

Sadhguru Vasudev has claimed that it took two and half years to design the 112-foot-statue but its construction took just eight months. The face of Lord Shiva is made of steel. According to an official, the whole structure is estimated to weigh around 500 tonnes.

