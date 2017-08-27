Maha govt to move SC against HC order on quota in promotions 

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

The Maharashtra government will challenge in the Supreme Court a high court ruling on quota in promotions for employees belonging to SC/STs and certain other categories, and has decided to hire a top advocate to argue its case, a minister has said. On August 4, the Bombay High Court set aside a 2004 government resolution (GR) which provided for reservation in promotions in government jobs for people from SC/STs, Denotified Tribes (DTs), some Nomadic Tribes (NTs) and Special Backward Classes (SBCs).

Earlier this week, Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble said the state government has decided to challenge the verdict given by a division bench of the HC. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has in-principle approved the Social Justice Department’s proposal to rope in a top lawyer to argue the government’s case in the apex court, said Kamble.

The bench of Justices Anoop Mohta and Amjad Sayed had held the resolution ultra vires (beyond the scope) of the Constitution and contrary to the existing laws. “The HC verdict has affected the promotions of about 15,000 government employees from SC/ST, Denotified Tribes, Notified Tribes, Special Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes,” Kamble said.

“We hope the government will get justice in the SC,” the minister added. After the August 4 verdict, the HC had suspended its order for 12 weeks to allow the government to challenge it in the Supreme Court. The GR had granted 33 per cent quota at promotion stage for the government employees belonging to the SC, ST, DT, NT and SBC categories.

Meanwhile, asked about the status of the investigation into the multi-crore scam related to alleged misappropriation of funds of the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Kamble said barring recovery of properties from two to three districts, the CID has recovered most of the assets. He said the state CID has seized about 60 cars, some of them high-end models, as part of its recovery process. “So far, the government has suspended 80 officers in connection to the scam,” he said.

The Rs 500-crore scam relates to purchase of luxury cars using the funds of the state-run body. NCP MLA Ramesh Kadam is in jail in connection with the scam. He was an office-bearer of the economic development corporation.

