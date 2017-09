No loss of life or property was reported at the time of writing the story. No loss of life or property was reported at the time of writing the story.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Symbol area of Bandipur. It was recorded at 5:44 am. Jammu and Kashmir is known as one of the regions that witness high seismological activities. No loss of life or property was reported at the time of writing the story.

This is a developing story, more inputs awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd