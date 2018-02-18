‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ Convergence Summit 2018: All you need to know

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed preparations for the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 Summit with minister Subhash Desai and senior officials in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed preparations for the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 Summit with minister Subhash Desai and senior officials in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ Convergence Summit 2018 on Sunday at the MMRDA grounds at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. After the inauguration, the PM will interact with captains of industries at high tea. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

This is Maharashtra’s first Global Investors Summit and is being regarded as one of the biggest such events, especially on the lines of the ‘Make In India’ initiative launched by the Prime Minister in 2016 in Mumbai. It is being run with the tagline #MadeForBusiness.

The state hopes for investments of almost Rs 10 lakh crore (almost $156 billion) with as many as 5,000 Memorandums of Agreement, wishing to generate employment opportunities for nearly 35 lakh people in the state.

“In past couple of years, Maharashtra has achieved a new trajectory in bolstering the state’s industrial output. This is evident in multiple reports released by reputed financial bodies that places the state ahead of the rest in Ease of Doing Business, as also statistics such as 50 per cent of infrastructural development of India being clocked in Maharashtra,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had told news agency IANS ahead of the summit.

At the exhibition of the summit, flagship projects of the Maharashtra government will be displayed, such as the Mumbai Metro, Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, Mumbai Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the foundation stone for which will be laid by PM Modi on Sunday.

Among industry leaders slated to participate in the summit are Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Ltd., Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic, Tonino Lamborghini SpA President Tonino Lamborghini, Edward Monser, President, Emerson Electric Co, Hande Diltemiz, country manager, Global production, India, H&M, Cho Hyun-Joon, chairman, Hyosung Group, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO, DP World, among others.

Besides corporate heads, representatives of foreign governments such as Karin Roding, Sweden’s State Secretary to the Minister and Bardish Chagger, Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Tourism, Waterloo, will be present.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also be seen at the event.

The PM will also inaugurate an exhibition at the event at 5.45 pm, after which he will cut the ribbon on the exhibition at 7.10 pm. Later, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with CEOs and industry leaders at 7.30 pm, following which he will be attending a cultural programme.

The summit is being held from February 18 to 20. The exhibition at the summit will be held from February 18 to 23.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with state Industries minister Subhash Desai and other senior officials, reviewed preparations for the event on Sunday at the BKC in Mumbai. “The stage is all set,” the CM had tweeted, adding that the state “awaits to welcome the world”.

People interested to attend the summit can register online at http://www.midcindia.org.

