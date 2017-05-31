Magisterial inquiry ordered into Nongkya food poisoning

Atleast nine persons have died and nearly 200 taken ill after consuming rice and pork at a feast in Nongkya. (Picture for representation only) Atleast nine persons have died and nearly 200 taken ill after consuming rice and pork at a feast in Nongkya. (Picture for representation only)

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the food poisoning case at remote Nongkya village in Ri-Bhoi district in which nine persons have died and nearly 200 taken ill after consuming rice and pork at a feast on Sunday, officials said on Wednesday.

“We have ordered for a magisterial inquiry to be headed by the additional district magistrate D Kharsati, who has been asked to submit the report by June 8,” district deputy commissioner CP Gotmare said. The police have also been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter. Deputy Superintendent of Police C Momin has been tasked with the inquiry, Superintendent of Police Ramesh Singh said.

Gotmare said eight deaths have been confirmed till now, whereas one more death is reported but is yet to be confirmed by the district authorities since the patients are also admitted in hospitals in the state capital. “The administration has arranged for one medical team to be stationed in Nongkya village with all the requisite facilities to ensure prompt medical services,” Gotmare said.

The DC and SP have also visited the victims of food poisoning admitted in four medical facilities – Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Bethany Hospital (Nongpoh), Umsning CHC and Bhoirymbong CHC in Ri Bhoi District and took stock of the situation. As per the information, he said that most of the patients are stable and are being kept under observation.

