Magician PC Sorcar hospitalised

Popular magician P C Sorcar (Junior) was hospitalised on Thursday night after his blood pressure started fluctuating. He is currently admitted in the ICU of a private hospital on EM Bypass.

“My father was feeling unwell. We have admitted him to the hospital after consulting our family doctors. There is acute sodium imbalance in his body,” said Sorcar’s daughter Moubini.

Sources said Sorcar’s condition is better now. But, he will remain under observation for a few more days.

Sorcar apparently had been on a tight schedule for the last several days due to his outstation shows.

As per sources, Sorcar fell ill because of continuous travelling. Sorcar had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Barasat constituency.

