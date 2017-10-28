Magazine to help Dalits become job givers launched

Chandra Bhan Prasad (left) with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CAG Rajiv Mehrishi on Friday. Prem Nath Pandey Chandra Bhan Prasad (left) with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CAG Rajiv Mehrishi on Friday. Prem Nath Pandey

Inspired by a nearly five-decade-old magazine focused on success stories of African American entrepreneurs, the Dalit Enterprise magazine is now focused on doing the same among Dalits in India. “I didn’t use my brain at all,” says editor Chandra Bhan Prasad about putting together the 116-page first edition, which was launched Friday. He admits that the magazine’s design is “entirely inspired” by the New York-based magazine.

Founded in 1970 by Earl G Graves, Sr, the Black Enterprise is a monthly magazine dedicated to promoting business, investments and wealth-building among African Americans. “It has slowly evolved as the platform for them and each month it profiles a dozen entrepreneurs across sectors like transport, IT or manufacturing,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

“It has never ever introduced a page in all these years on suffering. It focuses on constructive issues like roadblocks that the market creates.” An entrepreneur, Prasad runs Dalitfoods.com, an e-commerce website for Dalit food items, and is an adviser to the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was founded in 2005 and promotes business enterprises for Dalits.

Inside the magazine, which was launched by Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, the publisher notes that “making entrepreneurship fashionable amongst Dalits is our objective. We hope to witness a hundred Dalit billionaires emerge.”

It adds that the magazine will strive for conditions where Dalits would blossom as “job givers” not “job seekers” and “Dalits building wealth is, in fact, a declaration of a new war against Caste.” On the cover of the first edition is 49-year-old N K Chandan’s Facebook profile picture. “Chandra Bhan took professional photos of me for the inside pages but he chose my Facebook profile picture for the cover,” said Chandan.

According to an article, Chandan was born in Delhi, but grew up in his native home in Moradabad in a tiny house with no water supply and little space for him and his five siblings. He went on to complete a diploma in electrical engineering and started working in 1991 on a salary of Rs 800 per month. He now heads a company that supplies industrial safety helmets, among other items, across the country and hopes its turnover will touch Rs 50 crore by 2020.

“There are thousands of Dalit businessmen across the country. I am overwhelmed to be chosen to be on the cover,” Chandan said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App