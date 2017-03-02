Srinu Naidu murder case: Rambabu remanded in police custody for 6 days

A local court at Kharagpur remanded notorious mafia don Basab Rambabu in police custody for six days in connection with the murder of former Railway scrap mafia Srinu Naidu. Rambabu, who was arrested from the Warangal area of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday by a special team of West Bengal police, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Prasun Ghosh’s court on Wednesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Naidu, a former scrap mafia, was shot dead along with his close aide Dharma Rao inside a Trinamool Congress party office in Kharagpur on January 11 last.

During investigation, the police had claimed that ‘supari’ (contract) killers from neighbouring Jharkhand were involved in the shootout and a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Naidu in an effort to regain lost grounds in the Kharagpur underworld.

With the arrest of Rambabu, a total of 14 persons have now been arrested in connection with the Srinu Naidu murder case. The police had earlier nabbed Shankar Rao, an associate of Naidu and two contract killers Radheshyam Singh and Raju Singh.