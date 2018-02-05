Madurai: Shops will be shifted if found responsible for temple fire, says Panneerselvam

madurai: O Panneerselvam said the damage caused by the fire was being assessed. madurai: O Panneerselvam said the damage caused by the fire was being assessed.

Three days after a massive fire broke out inside the Meenakshi temple here, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday said the shops operating on its premises would be relocated if their presence was found to be the reason for the mishap.

Talking to reporters here after inspecting the Vasantharayar Mandapam which suffered damage, he said steps would be taken to shift the shops from the temple premises if the police inquiry concluded that their presence was the reason for the blaze.

The senior AIADMK leader said the damage caused by the fire was being assessed.

He also assured that the renovation work of Vasanatharayar Mandapam would be taken up soon as per ‘Agama’ rules and restored according to the stipulations.

Panneerselvam was accompanied by his colleagues Sellur K Raju and Udhayakumar.

A massive fire broke out inside the premises of the famous temple in which about 40 shops were gutted on the night of February 2.

However no one was injured, police had said.

A preliminary probe had revealed that the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit in one of the shops situated near the 1,000-pillar hall.

