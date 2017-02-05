Madurai: Jallikattu in full swing in Avaniapuram, Tamil Nadu BJP thanks PM Modi

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in the Jallikattu matter. (Representational Image) The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in the Jallikattu matter. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in the Jallikattu matter, as the traditional sport was conducted in its full splendours in Avaniapuram in Madurai district. “#Jallikattu in Avaniapuram; 1200 tamers, 950 bulls,15 medical teams, 20 ambulances deployed,Thanks 2 Shri @narendramodi ji & #TNCM,” the BJP TamilNadu said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Alanganallur in Madurai, where Jallikattu will be organised this coming Friday.

The famous venue for the bull taming sport is being held after a gap of three years, with organizers announcing attractive prizes, including a car for the winner.

Jallikattu is usually held during the harvest festival of Pongal in mid-January, but could not be organised in the past three years in view of the ban on the sport.

With the Tamil Nadu government promulgating an ordinance and subsequently getting a Bill passed in the state assembly allowing Jallikattu, the event is being held in several parts of the state in the past few days.

The government’s intervention came after a week-long protest largely by youths, including students, in the Marina Beach in Chennai, and elsewhere in the state.