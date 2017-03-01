Madurai couple says Dhanush their son, he refuses

Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983 Actor Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Campus. Image courtesy: ramchandran1983

NEARLY three months after an elderly couple from Madurai approached the Madurai bench of Madras High Court and claimed that they are the real parents of actor Dhanush, and alleged that he is refusing to provide them any maintenance, the actor appeared before the court on Tuesday to get his identification marks verified before a team of doctors and HC officials. The court adjourned the case for March 2 for final hearing after the verification was done. Dhanush’s counsel stated that the actor is not their son, and alleged that someone is behind the elderly couple to extract money. A source said the verification was mainly based on two claims by the couple: a mole on the collar, and a scar on the forearm of their son. Dhanush has denied both claims.

In November last year, an elderly couple from Melur taluk in Madurai — Kathiresan (60), a retired government bus conductor, and his wife Meenakshi (55) — claimed that Dhanush was one of their three children, and was born at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. To back their claim, the couple gave the court purported details of young Dhanush — that his real name was Kalaiselvan, and that he studied up to Class X at R C Higher Secondary School and Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Melur. He joined another school in Tiruppathur, Sivaganga, in Class XI, they claimed. The couple told Melur court that he left for Chennai subsequently for a job and joined Kasturi Raja — his father — in the film industry.

In their first petition before court, they said Dhanush was not ready to meet them despite many attempts, and sought the court’s help to get assistance from Dhanush to meet their monthly medical expenses of Rs 65,000. After the Melur court summoned Dhanush, the actor moved a petition in Madras HC seeking to quash proceedings.

Coming to the rescue of Dhanush and his parents, Tamil director Visu stated that Kasturi Raja had worked with him as assistant director for 16 years, and that he knew the family well. Visu also released two photographs, including one in which Dhanush, aged around 10, is seen with his parents and siblings. A friend of Dhanush said Visu’s photographs were clicked long before the Madurai couple lost their child.