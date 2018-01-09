Madrassas encourge students to join militancy, get funds from Pakistan, says Shia Waqf Board

hia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said most of the madrassas were not recognised by the government. (Source: ANI) hia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said most of the madrassas were not recognised by the government. (Source: ANI)

The Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday asked the government to close down all madrassas, alleging that these Islamic institutions encouraged students to join militancy and were being run on funds from Pakistan and Bangladesh. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the board said madrassas should be replaced with schools affiliated to the CBSE or the ICSE and there would be an optional subject of Islamic education.

Giving reasons behind such a demand, Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said most of the madrassas were not recognised by the government and students passing out from them face an uncertain future and cannot find jobs. “These madrassas are providing misplaced and misconceived religious education,” he said.

However, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani said madrassas had played a key role in the freedom movement and by raising questions on these schools, Rizvi was insulting them. “These schools should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and allow non-Muslim students. Religious education should be made optional. I have written to the PM and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard,” Rizvi said in a tweet. “This will make our country even stronger,” he said.

The letter alleged that the education imparted in the madrassas was not relevant in the modern day and the employability of students passing out from madrassas was very poor at present. “At the most, they get jobs of Urdu translators or typists,” he said. The letter also said that it has been found in certain cases that the education of these institutions was encouraging the students to join terrorist ranks.

