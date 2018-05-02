Ghaziabad rape case: Accused to be tried as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

On April 23, the victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate saying that the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends. (Representational) On April 23, the victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate saying that the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends. (Representational)

The accused held in connection with the rape of a minor girl inside a madrassa in Ghaziabad will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said on Wednesday. The decision comes after the bone ossification test report, that was submitted to the board on Tuesday, indicated he was not a juvenile. The matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday.

On April 21, the 10-year-old girl’s father had informed police that his daughter had gone missing from Ghazipur in east Delhi. He said that she had gone to market.

The bone ossification test report, that established that the accused was a major, was submitted by Delhi Police on Tuesday. The Juvenile Justice Board, on Wednesday said that the accused, who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, will be tried as an adult. The bone ossification test was carried on the accused after his family had failed to submit documents that could help the police to ascertain if he was below 18 years of age.

The madrassa cleric Ghulam Shahid was arrested by police last week for allegedly being aware of the presence of the girl on the premises.

After the girl’s missing report, she was rescued from the madrassa on April 22 by a Delhi Police team and the “juvenile” was apprehended, a police official said.

On April 23, the victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate saying that the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends.

Meanwhile, an ANI report said Wednesday that the rape accused was sent to one day police remand.

