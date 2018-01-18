Madrasas remark: Muslim cleric body files complaint against Rizvi

Wasim Rizvi (ANI) Wasim Rizvi (ANI)

A complaint, alleging that statements made by Wasim Rizvi of the Shia Central Waqf Board were aimed to disrupt communal harmony and were part of a “conspiracy” to spread “animosity” between people of different religions and sects, was lodged by the Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind (MUH), a national body of clerics.

On January 9, Rizvi said, “How many madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some madrasas have produced terrorists.” Rizvi had argued that madrasas should be affiliated to ICSE and CBSE and religious education should be made more optional.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that the statements made by Rizvi were false and the case, he said, was necessary to stop him from making “irresponsible statements that could lead to communal violence.”

He said, “This is leading to the spread of communal atmosphere across the country. There are over a lakh madrasas in the country and each has over 100 students. Does this mean that everyone within is a terrorist. He (Rizvi) is going around saying whatever he wants to, not caring about the consequences.”

The complaint alleged that the statements made by Rizvi were “patently false” and were part of a “larger conspiracy to create a drift and animosity among the Hindus and Muslims and between Shia and Sunni communities”

It adds that the statements also aim to “strike terror in the minds of children who study at madrasas, their family members, the management and teachers of madrasas in the country.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App