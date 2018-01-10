Madrasas generate terrorists: Uttar Pradesh Shia waqf board chief

Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi. (ANI) Shia Central Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi. (ANI)

ALLEGING THAT madrasas have become a business venture for mullahs (clerics) and generate terrorists instead of ensuring jobs for Muslims, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasin Rizvi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking abolition of the concept of madrasas. Instead, he demanded that madrasas be registered as mainstream schools under state CBSE, ICSE and state boards.

Rizvi told mediapersons, “The example of West Bengal is before us… where it has been found that some madrasas were imparting training to make bombs. Madrasas have been turned into business by mullahs, who send their own children to convent schools. While they fail to ensure good jobs for these children, a large number of them have become terrorists.”

In his letter to the PM and Adityanath, he wrote: “In India, certain organisations and ‘Kattarpanthi Mullahs’ are taking Muslim children away from mainstream in the name of madrasa education. The level of education of Muslim children in madrasas is so low that instead of general society, they are moving towards radicalism.”

The BJP, meanwhile, said that party governments at the Centre and in UP had no plans to shut down madrasas and were, instead, working towards the modernisation of education imparted in these institutes.

