Madrasa leaves: Teachers’ body writes to CM Yogi Adityanath over less holidays

Now, the number of holidays in madrasas have been reduced to 86, as compared to 92 earlier.

The Teachers’ Association of Madaris Arabia on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that he reconsider the move to reduce the number of holidays alloted to state-recognised madrasas for the year 2018.

According to the calendar issued by UP Madrassa Board Registrar Rahul Gupta, the holidays during several non-Muslim festivals, including Christmas, Diwali and Dussehra, have been increased. On the other hand, 46 holidays given on Ramzan have been reduced to 42. Also, 10 holidays at the discretion of madrasa managers have been scrapped.

Now, the number of holidays in madrasas have been reduced to 86, as compared to 92 earlier.

