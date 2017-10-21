Madras High Court to clear all pending cases by March 2018: Chief justice

(Representational) (Representational)

Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee said on Saturday that it has been decided that all cases pending for the past five years will be cleared by March 2018, as directed by the Supreme Court. At Udhagamandalam for the foundation laying ceremony of an integrated court complex which will be built at a cost of Rs 28 crore, she sought the cooperation of advocates for speedy disposal of cases.

Noting that courts had to function in a service-minded manner, she said good judgements were the result of quality arguments and cooperation from the advocates.

Of late, the courts were becoming the target of criticism and it was their duty to dispose of cases speedily and pronounce good judgements, she said.

There was no point in giving judgement in a case after 20 years or after the death of litigants, Banerjee said, adding that justice delayed was justice denied.

Tamil Nadu Law and Prisons Minister C V Shanmugam, high court judges and Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya were among those present at the function.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App