Madras High Court suggests expert body for effective operation of CMDA, Corporation

Noting that inconsistencies between Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Chennai Corporation are the cause for rampant illegal constructions in the city, Madras High Court has suggested that the Tamil Nadu government set up an expert body for their efficient working. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar, made the observation when a contempt petition by two city residents, R Vadivelu and D Gopalakrishnan, came up yesterday with regard to an illegal construction.

After perusing affidavits by CMDA and the Corporation,the bench said that it may be appropriate for government to set up an expert body for a long-term perspective. The matter relates to an unauthorised construction by one Devaraji in Neelangarai area behind the petitioners’ property, which was sealed and locked by civic authorities.

Devaraji had moved the court seeking a direction to unlock and unseal the premises to enable him carry out demolition of the unauthorised portion, which the court granted. However instead of doing so, he went ahead with construction at the premises, the petitioners submitted.

Therefore, the contempt petition was filed stating that civic authorities had not followed the court orders. The petitioners’ then brought to the notice of the bench that Devaraji had carried out further construction at the site.

In 2015,the court had directed the Corporation Commissioner (CC) to demolish the illegal construction. On September 23 last, the CC filed a report stating that action had been taken against seven delinquent officers who failed to stop the unauthorised construction.

When the matter came up yesterday, the Additional Advocate General drew the attention of the bench to the fact that CMDA had made recommendations three months back for smooth functioning of bother the bodies and these were under consideration of the government.

The bench directed Devaraji to approach the Corporation with the rectification plan within seven days and also ordered the latter to take a decision on the matter within two weeks.

If the proposal on rectification was so approved, then work must commence within two weeks thereafter, the bench said and posted the matter to January 23, 2017.

