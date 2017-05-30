Madras High Court stays Centre’s order on cattle slaughter

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted a four-week stay on the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle meant for slaughter. The Madurai bench of the high court sought responses from the state government and Government of India on the issue. In response to a PIL filed at the high court, a interim order was passed today by a division bench comprising Justice M V Muralidharan and Justice CV Karthikeyan.
On May 23, the Centre passed a notification seeking to regulate the sale of bovines at cattle markets. The order prohibited the sale of animals meant for slaughter. Cows, bulls, buffaloes, calves and camels are among the list of animals that are banned for sale at the cattle markets. The Centre has also tightened the rules for those looking to sell or purchase the animals.
The Centre’s move evoked strong reactions from politicians across the country, particularly in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Beef Fests have been organised around the country in protest against the Centre’s decision. In Kerala, Youth Congress Workers and organisations associated with the Left took out protest marches against the government. Beef was cooked and freely distributed to the public at many places. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly opposed the ban and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw it. He said the ban could adversely affect the lives of millions of people.
In Tamil Nadu, students organised Beef Fest at IIT-Madras. Acting DMK president M K Stalin will be leading a public protest on Wednesday in Chennai, demanding the Centre to revoke the notification.
West Bengal also saw similar protests against the Centre, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee training her guns against the Centre.
- May 30, 2017 at 5:20 pmEveryone should have gaumata meat. Good taste, can be made into curry, there is nothing to beat gaumata meat kebaBS, steaks grilled to your choice. One gaumata can feed lots of people. In fact, one gaumata meat can feed the entire RSS headquarters in Nagpur and Jhandewalan, including theit Hindu Taliban head Mohan Moron Bhagwatji and their so-called Kashmir expert Ram Gardhav Madhav. They drink their mother's milk, they will also like their mother's meat. Like all brahmins did in vedic times.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:09 pmWhy at all the Court, accept these PIL's?Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:04 pmCourt taking over the role of government,after next election, with larger majority,judicial reform should be govt's priority.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:01 pmHigh Courts & Supreme Court have become agents of MEAT MAF()IA, TOBACCO MAF(()IA taking huge bribes from the Industry thieves & delivering Judgements favoring these Mafias. Center should promulgate an ordinance overru the Judgements given by these thi()eves.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 4:58 pmThis government of the bovine for the bovine & by the bovine can be reined in only by the Courts. Otherwise, it is leading the nation down the path of destruction. Good that the Courts are showing it its place.Reply
- May 30, 2017 at 5:25 pmIts just a stay..it was supreme court which had asked the govt to regulate cattle trade..Reply
