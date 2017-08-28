Madras High Court seeks status report on illegal constructions in Kodaikanal

Madras High Court. (File/Photo) Madras High Court. (File/Photo)

The Madras High Court has taken a serious view of illegal constructions in some hill stations in the state and ordered authorities to carry out an inspection in Kodaikanal region and file a status report. A division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee gave the order while disposing of a batch of writ petitions including one by S Mohammed Ali Jinnah challenging the lock and seal notice issued by Director, Town and Country Planning dated August 8.

The judges directed Commissioner of Kodaikanal Municipality and Director of Town and Country planning to carry out inspection in the Kodaikanal region.

It was also passing orders on another notice of the same date cancelling the building plan licence while directing the Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to dispose of the revision application filed by the petitioner at an early date and notice issued by the Kodaikanal Municipal Commissioner.

The bench apart from issuing the above direction, observed that it had come across many cases, especially in hill stations like Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and other places where many unauthorised constructions had come up.

The judges said in the event of rain and landslide the effect would be catastrophic and there was likelihood of heavy property damage as well as loss of lives.

In the order, they said, “In the light of the submissions made that there are many unauthorised constructions, especially superstructures which are used for business activities, the above authorities are directed to carry out inspection and file a status report with regard to Kodaikanal region.”

The bench then posted the matter to November 10.

