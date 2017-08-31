Madras HC reserves order on civil suits filed by private milk units

The court had on July 10 restrained the minister from making allegations against private milk manufacturers without any proof. The court had on July 10 restrained the minister from making allegations against private milk manufacturers without any proof.

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its order on civil suits filed by three private milk manufacturers claiming damages over allegations made by the Tamil Nadu dairy development minister on quality of their products. The suits were filed by Hatsun Agro Product Limited, Dodla Dairy Limited and Vijay Dairy and Farm Products Private Limited. The three companies had filed the suits claiming Rs one crore each from the minister KT Rajendra Balaji for making allegations in the media on the quality of their products without any basis.

The court had on July 10 restrained the minister from making allegations against private milk manufacturers without any proof. On July 26, Balaji had moved the court, seeking dismissal of the suits and Rs one crore each as damages, saying it “is a blackmail action”. He had said even the Supreme Court had directed the central and state governments to take steps to implement the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 effectively.

Balaji had claimed he had material to prove that the firms had indulged in milk adulteration. Besides seeking the damages, the firms had submitted that the minister’s remarks were meant to create a “sense of fear and panic” in the minds of consumers and a sense of “disgust and revulsion” on milk and milk products manufactured by private dairies as a whole and their product in particular.

After hearing the concluding arguments submitted by the respective sides, Justice C V Karthikeyan said he is reserving his orders.

