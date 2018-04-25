Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Madras High Court orders Apollo Hospital to file report on Jayalalithaa blood sample

Madras High Court orders Apollo Hospital to file report on Jayalalithaa blood sample

The court's order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

Chennai | Published: April 25, 2018 5:44:41 pm
jayalalithaa daughter, jayalalithaa blood sample, Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and died on December 5 that year. (File)
Related News

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Thursday. The court’s order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter.

It fixed the next hearing for June 4. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and died on December 5 that year. Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for a DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter. The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now