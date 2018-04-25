Madras High Court orders Apollo Hospital to file report on Jayalalithaa blood sample

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and died on December 5 that year. (File) Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and died on December 5 that year. (File)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by Thursday. The court’s order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter.

It fixed the next hearing for June 4. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016, and died on December 5 that year. Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for a DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter. The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.

