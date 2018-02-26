Madras High Court issues notices to Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha

The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and AIADMK senior leader E Madhusudanan on a civil suit filed by a former MLA challenging his removal as secretary from the party’s trade union wing. The suit has been filed by R Chinnasamy, former secretary of the Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai. When it came up, Justice C V Karthikeyan issued notices returnable by March 2.

The petitioner submitted he was appointed as Peravai secretary in 2009 by former chief minister Jayalalithaa. He continued in the post even after her death in December, 2016. He submitted that he came to know about his removal from the post from a newspaper report early this month. The petitioner sought to declare as null and void his removal as Peravai secretary alleging that it has been done without following any procedure as prescribed under its bye-laws.

He submitted that only the AIADMK general secretary had the power to remove him from the post and not the three defendants.

