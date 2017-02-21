Madras High Court directs state EC to hold civic polls by May 14

Madras High Court (File Photo) Madras High Court (File Photo)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold local body elections before May 14. A Bench of Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S M Subramaniam directed the state poll panel to conduct civic polls. The state civic poll was scheduled to be conducted in two phases, October 17 and October 19.

However, Justice N Kirubakaran set aside an election notification issued by the SEC on September 26, 2016, citing non compliance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Election) Rules, 1995, with regard to delimitation of constituencies and reservation of seats for women.

Justice Kirubakaran had later directed the poll panel to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31, 2016.