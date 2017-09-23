Madras High Court directs police to file cases against actors Vishal, Nasser

Madras High Court. (File) Madras High Court. (File)

The Madras High Court has directed police to register cases against three popular actors, also the top office-bearers of South Indian Artistes Association, if cognisable offence was made out with regard to a complaint filed on alleged misappropriation of funds. Justice M S Ramesh was passing orders on a criminal original petition filed by a member of the Association (popularly called the Nadigar Sangam), Varaaki, seeking to register a case on his complaint dated October 1, 2016.

The judge directed the Inspector of Police, Central Crime Branch, Vepery in Chennai to register cases against actors Nasser, Vishal and Karthi, who are office-bearers of the association if cognisable offence was made out on the complaint.

According to the petitioner, there was misappropriation of funds under the guise of organising ‘Star Cricket’ tournament last year and awarding the tender for telecast of the same.He alleged that the expenses were shown on the same issue twice and also the contract for telecast was awarded without taking a decision in the general body and without following procedures enumerated in the association’s bye-laws.

The petitioner further alleged that by conducting ‘star cricket’ match, the office-bearers had also collected several crores of rupees as sponsorship and had fabricated false accounts.

