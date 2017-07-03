Latest News
Madras High Court declines to pass order on PIL against use of Jaya photo in government ads

July 3, 2017
The Madras High Court on Monday, refused to pass any interim order on a petition pertaining to the use of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s photographs in state government’s advertisement in the media.

After the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the social activist K.R. Ramaswamy (better known as Traffic Ramaswamy) came up for hearing, the first bench consisting of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan declined to pass any interim order. Additionally, the judges issued notice to the authorities concerned.

The case is adjourned by the bench to a hearing after five weeks.

