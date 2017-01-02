Madras High Court ‘closes’ suit filed by Sasikala Pushpa

Madras High Court. (Source: File) Madras High Court. (Source: File)

The Madras High Court on Monday “closed” a civil suit filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, who has been expelled from the AIADMK, seeking to restrain the party from appointing late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide V K Sasikala as party General Secretary. Justice K Kalyanasundaram had on December 23 reserved his orders on an application by filed AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan seeking rejection of the plea of Pushpa and her husband.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Allowing AIADMK’s application, the judge said, “In view of allowing the application, the suit filed by Sasikala Pushpa and her husband stands closed.” Pushpa had submitted in her suit that the basic eligibility criteria to contest the election for the post of AIADMK general secretary was that the contestant must have been a primary member of the party continuously for five years, a norm Sasikala did not fulfil.