Madras High Court adjourns Dhinakaran supporter’s plea to tomorrow

TTV Dhinakaran (File) TTV Dhinakaran (File)

The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to Friday a plea by a supporter of sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran for quashing an FIR against him and 16 others for allegedly defaming the prime minister and Tamil Nadu chief minister. Pugazhenthi, who is the party’s Karnataka unit secretary, along with Dhinakaran and 15 others was charged with issuing pamphlets opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in which they allegedly defamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

They have been booked for sedition, unlawful assembly and defamation among other offences in the FIR.

After hearing arguments, Justice M S Ramesh expressed the opinion that matter in the pamphlets cannot be treated as defamatory.

When the additional public prosecutor, who appeared for police, sought time for appearance of the advocate general on behalf of the state for arguing the matter, the judge posted the matter for on Friday.

The petitioner said several agitations had been held across the state opposing NEET with circulation of similar pamphlets with slogans against state and central governments.

The complaint against Dhinkaran was ‘ill-motivated’, Pugazhenthi contended seeking quashing of the FIR.

When the matter came up on October 10, the judge had orally directed police not to to harass Dhinakaran, Pugazhenthi and the others.

Justice Ramesh gave the oral direction to Annadanapatty police in Salem district, where the case was registered on October 2, on a petition by Pugazhenthi, a staunch supporter of Dhinakaran, seeking to quash the FIR.

The judge refused to stay the FIR as sought by the petitioner, who submitted that the police might harass them under the pretext of investigation in the case.

The petitioner said several agitations had been held across the state opposing NEET with circulation of similar pamphlets with slogans against state and central governments.

Police had on October 2 arrested 10 of the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by a man named Vinayakam alleging that they were found distributing the pamphlets among the public outside a hall, where Palaniswami was holding a meeting with senior officials a day earlier.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App