Madras HC warns transport workers on strike in Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court. (File Photo) Madras High Court. (File Photo)

Taking a serious view of the strike called by certain transport unions, the Madras High Court on Friday said the workers should get back to work or “face consequences”, including termination and contempt of court. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers could not resort to such flash strikes without any prior intimation, causing trouble to the public, the first bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee said, while passing interim orders on a PIL filed in this regard.

The court said it was the duty of the state to ensure and protect the rights of its citizens during such circumstances.

“The striking workers should go back to work or face consequences, including termination and contempt of court,” it said.

The matter pertains to the strike called by certain transport unions across Tamil Nadu over wage-related issues. The strike entered its second day today.

The public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed by a lawyer, on behalf of one Varaaki, seeking a direction to the state government to convene a meeting with the workers on strike and find a solution.

The petition said the strike had left scores of commuters stranded at the bus stops in various parts of the state since last evening.

When the plea came up, Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that 32 unions had already signed the settlement proposed by the government and that only 14 were on strike.

With office-goers and students bearing the brunt of the stir, Chief Minister K Palaniswami chaired a meeting of ministers and senior officials today to take stock of the situation.

Opposition parties, including the DMK and the Left parties, besides actor Kamal Haasan, urged the government to put an end to the stalemate by holding talks with the trade unions.

CITU leader A Sounderrajan, who took part in the talks with the government yesterday, said “not even 10 per cent” of the buses were being operated across Tamil Nadu.

Further, seven unions had joined the strike today, taking the number to 17, he added. Ten unions had announced the strike yesterday, after the wage-related talks with the government failed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App