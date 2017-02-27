Madras HC suggests to TN to bring in special act to remove trees

The Madras High today suggested to the state government to bring in a special act to eradicate prosopis juliflora, popularly known as seemai karuvelam trees, in the state. A Division Bench of the court’s Madurai bench, comprising Justice A.Selvam and Justice P.Kalaiarasan, said the collectors had not implemented the court’s direction fully and the tree could be seen at many places in many districts.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by MDMK leader Vaiko seeking a direction to authorities for removing the species from vacant plots and water bodies.

The judges directed the collectors to pay sufficient attention on removing the trees which caused extensive damage to the environment and water.So far only 15 per cent of the trees had been removed and more had to be done, they said.

The judges said a special act was necessary to totally remove the trees in a period of two months. They also said sufficient funds should be made available for its removal besides suggesting educating land-owners on the need to uproot the trees which had many ill-effects.

The case has been posted for further hearing to March 20.