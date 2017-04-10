Madras HC stays probe into rape and murder of Dalit girl

Justice R Mahadevan stayed the ongoing probe by Ariyalur police inspector and also lambasted the prosecution for seeking unnecessary adjournments continuously Justice R Mahadevan stayed the ongoing probe by Ariyalur police inspector and also lambasted the prosecution for seeking unnecessary adjournments continuously

The Madras High Court today stayed the probe into the ‘gang rape and murder’ of a Dalit girl last December on her mother’s plea for a CB-CID investigation on the alleged grounds that the present one was not fair. Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the plea came up for hearing, stayed the ongoing probe by Ariyalur police inspector.

The petitioner said her daughter’s life could have been saved had the police acted immediately on her complaint on December 29 last year that her daughter had gone missing.

She wanted the case to be handed over to the CB-CID, to be probed by a woman officer not below the rank of a deputy superintendent of police.

She also named three other police officials seeking actions against them for their alleged failure to prevent the gang rape and death of her daughter.

Justice Mahadevan lambasted the prosecution, saying the government was seeking unnecessary adjournments continuously.

The victim’s mother submitted that her daughter had gone missing from her home on December 29 last year. Though she immediately lodged a complaint with the police, she was only given a CSR (Community Service Receipt) and an FIR was not registered, she said.

The FIR was registered nearly a week later but it only said it was a case of ‘girl gone missing’ and not that of abduction though she had specifically named the persons she suspected to have abducted her daughter, she said. Her daughter’s body was later found in a well in Jayamkondam town, she said.

The woman’s counsel submitted that “the investigation completely lacked sincerity and the fundamental right to life and fair and proper investigation had been trampled upon.” Justice Mahadevan then stayed the probe.

