Madras HC stays look out notice issued against Karti Chidambaram

The Madras High Court stayed a ‘look out’ circular issued against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, and four others in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The circular was issued by the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer at the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 18.

Earlier, the CBI charged Karti with alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance obtained by a media house in which he held a stake.

According to investigators, an FDI proposal of the media house, involving Karti, was “fallacious” but the then finance minister Chidambaram cleared it.

Karti moved the high court seeking to quash of the LOC on the grounds that it may be issued only when the person in question repeatedly fails to cooperate with the probe authorities.

In his petition, he said: “On July 4, the CBI once again issued a summons against which I have moved the high court and the petition is still pending adjudication. I was always responding to the summons issued by the CBI and there was no absolute cause of action for issuance of the LOC. The circular is a well thought out and meticulously orchestrated fraudulent plan of the CBI to stop me at the airport as and when I proceed abroad by springing an unpleasant surprise on me and leak it to the media that I am detained at the airport and cause embarrassment to me.”

