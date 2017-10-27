Madras HC quashes plea seeking ban on Vijay’s Mersal, says freedom of expression is for all

Madras High Court. (File) Madras High Court. (File)

The Madras High Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on Tamil superstar Vijay’s film, Mersal. Observing that freedom of expression is for all, the court stated that Mersal is only a film and not real life, reported news agency ANI. The filmmakers have come under fire for “criticising” the Centre’s flagship schemes, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India.

The high court’s order comes a day after Vijay thanked his fans and supporters for defending his film. “My colleagues in the film industry, actors, directors, producers, organisations representing actors, directors, some of the renowned national leaders, media houses and my friends have given (them) a befitting reply. I thank all of them who supported Mersal,” he wrote, adding his full Christian name, C Joseph Vijay.

The film’s producer Hema Rukmani had issued an apology to those offended by the scenes in the film last week, and offered to remove them. “If the movie has hurt the feelings of anyone, I consider it my personal heartache and apologise. We are willing to remove scenes or messages that may be seen as misleading or which might create misunderstanding,” she said in a statement.

