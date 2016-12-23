Madras HC quashes appointment of 11 TNPSC members

Madras High Court. (File Photo) Madras High Court. (File Photo)

The Madras High Court Thursday quashed appointment of 11 Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) members. It said the appointment process was “deeply flawed, done without following any transparent process and defeating the very constitutional scheme for such appointment”. The court declared the appointments illegal and void. It added that the official actions of the 11 since their appointment has no validity. It was not clear whether recruitment made during their tenure was valid.

The appointments were made before the model code of conduct came into force in the state ahead of the May 16 assembly polls. The court said a government order issued on January 31 after the selection process was rushed through in a day. It said the process was contrary to the norms that the Supreme Court and the Constitutional provisions provide for.

A retired judge and IAS officers were among the 11. The appointments had sparked a political row.