Madras HC orders issue of notice to Tamil Nadu Home Department

Madras High Court (File Photo) Madras High Court (File Photo)

The Madras High Court Thursday ordered issue of notice to the Tamil Nadu Home Department to file its reply on a PIL seeking to implement the mandatory provision of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act which ensures completion of trial within two months as far as possible. The First Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice R Mahadevan, hearing the PIL by Maple Foundation, an NGO, issued notice to the Secretaries of Home, Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department to file their reply within four weeks.

The petitioner submitted that as per section 14(1)(2) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, trial should be completed within two months whereas even charge-sheet was not filed in several cases.

According to the Act, under section 4(2)(e) charge-sheet has to be filed within 60 days from the date filing FIR the petitioner contended.