Madras HC orders govt to waive all farm loans irrespective of land size

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to waive farm loans for all farmers in the state irrespective of their land holdings. The court also ordered the Edappadi Palaniswami government to ensure that no penal action is taking against farmers by state officials. The court’s directive comes days after the Centre sanctioned a drought-relief package of Rs 1,447.99 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid their relief.

The state government had earlier waived loans for farmers with land holdings of less than five acres.

Farmers have been staging a protest in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, for over 20 days now seeking relief measures. They recently threatened to slit their throats if action isn’t taken in the drought-prone state.

After visiting the protest site last week, DMK working president MK Stalin appealed to the Prime Minister to waive all loans in the southern state, as he promised for Uttar Pradesh. He also took a jibe at the chief minister, saying his interest only lies in the upcoming R K Nagar by-elections.

