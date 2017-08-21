Madras HC notice to government on arrangements for Vinayaka Chathurthi fest

Madras HC. (File/Photo) Madras HC. (File/Photo)

The Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on the issue of arrangements for installing idols of Lord Vinayaka and their immersion in view of Vinayaka Chathurthi festival, which falls on August 25. A division bench, comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Sundar, directed to tag a fresh PIL filed with regard to installation of idols of the elephant God with a similar plea filed earlier on energy theft to August 23.

The judges issued notice to the state government on the plea pertaining to installation of Vinayakar idols on August 25 and their immersion on September 3.

They also orally directed the Additional Advocate General to submit details of the permission given for installation and immersion of idols as also the Bakrid festival which falls on September 2.

The petitioner, one M Subash, submitted that many local groups and political parties had circulated pamphlets with regard to installation of Vinayagar idols throughout the city followed by ten days of pooja.

He further said despite the Pollution Control Board’s circular, idols in various sizes were made of Plaster of Paris and other material and their immersion in the sea results in polluting the waters.

The petitioner further submitted that there was no restriction on installation of idols near mosques/churches/temples which could lead to communal tension.

Hence, he prayed for a direction on framing guidelines by authorities on safeguarding environment and ensuring communal peace.

Also, the PIL sought a direction on restriction on number of idols displayed on number of days and a direction to conduct the procession and immersion on August 27 (Sunday) for the purpose of maintenance of communal peace and tranquility.

