Madras HC modifies circular on petitions involving MPs, MLAs

Madras High Court.

The Madras High Court has partially modified its March 21 circular, directing officials at its principal seat in Chennai and the bench here, not to entertain petitions in which the union, state ministers, MPs or MLAs are cited as parties without the prior consent of its Chief Justice. The new circular received here today stated that the cases should be numbered only after bringing it to the notice of the Chief Justice of the court.

It said, “In partial modification of the High Court’s earlier circular under reference cited, the following instructions are issued.”

“As directed by the Acting chief Justice of India, all the appeal examiners and heads of filing sections of the registry, both in the Principal seat in Chennai and Madurai bench of the Madras High court are here directed to number the case in respect of cases wherein MLAs, MPs and sitting Ministers (central and state) are parties, only after bringing it to the notice of the Honourable Chief Justice.”

On March 21, a circular was issued by Registrar (Judicial) P Rajamanickam to the Appeal Examiners and Heads of the filing sections of the Registry based on a directive by the Chief Justice.

