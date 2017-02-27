Madras HC issues notice to TN Assembly speaker, CM Palaniswami on trust vote

Madras High Court (File Photo) Madras High Court (File Photo)

The Madras High Court has issued notice to Tamil Nadu assembly speaker and assembly secretary on the trust vote held earlier in February that enabled Edapaddi Palaniswami to form government in Tamil Nadu. Bench of acting chief justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R Mahadevan issued the notice. They also issued notices to chief minister Palaniswami and Home Secretary to file counter affidavit by March 10.

DMK had moved the Madras High Court on February 20, challenging the trust vote proceedings that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly. The assembly saw violent protest from leaders of Opposition DMK who were seen heckling P Dhanapala, the Speaker, in footage aired by news channel Jaya TV, that’s controlled by the Sasikala camp. The media was banned from covering the proceedings.

Palaniswami had called for a trust vote in the Assembly on Saturday after Governor C Vidyasagar Rao gave him a period of 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly. Palaniswami was sworn in as the CM after AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala, who was engaged in a power tussle with interim CM O Panneerselvam for the position, was convicted by the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case and sentenced to four years in prison.

