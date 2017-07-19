Madras HC grants interim stay on central rules on PIL by Kennel Club

Madras High Court (Source: File) Madras High Court (Source: File)

Coming to the rescue of dog owners, breeders and traders, the Madras High Court today restrained officials from seizing and neutering dogs kept and bred by them under new rules notified by the Centre on May 23. The court granted interim stay on the rules on a PIL filed by Kennel Club of India. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar said there would be an interim injunction on the operation of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017 notified on May 23.

The bench directed that notice be issued to the additional solicitor-general of India (southern region) and the state government. “For period of two weeks from the date or until further orders, whichever is earlier, there will be an order of interim injunction restraining the respondent-authorities from taking away any domestic dog or pup temporarily kept by its owner, in a kennel operated by a boarding kennel operator,” the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing on July 24.

On May 23, the Centre issued a notification bringing to force the rules, and defined the word ‘breeder’ as an individual or a group of persons who own dogs of specific breeds for breeding and sale of dogs and pups and includes boarding kennel operator, intermediate handler and traders.

Challenging this, the petitioner submitted that the rules had been framed “without any application of mind and without ascertaining the fact and the real position, and without proper expert opinion or consideration.” The petitioner prayed for declaring the rules as illegal, unlawful and void besides restraining the respondents from confiscating and seizing any pet dog from any dog owner and neutering them.

