Madras HC grants bail to sand mining baron Sekhar Reddy in money laundering case

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to Tamil Nadu sand mining baron J Sekhar Reddy and his associates in a money laundering case. Earlier in March, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Reddy and his two alleged associates K Sreenivasulu and P Kumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency had also attached assets worth about Rs 34 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against the industrialist.

Reddy was granted bail on the condition that he furnishes a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh, while two of his associates have to furnish sureties of Rs five lakh each. In addition, they should appear and sign paper at Delhi’s ED office.

Earlier, he was arrested by the CBI too in connection with alleged black money generation post the government’s demonetisation initiative but was released on conditional bail. His case is among the two most high-profile black money cases being investigated by at least four agencies in the aftermath of the demonetisation.

With inputs from ANI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd