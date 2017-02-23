Radhakrishnan: “DMK moved HC to hide its misdeeds in Assembly”

DMK’s action of moving Madras HC to declare the February 18 vote of confidence null and void was only to hide its ‘misdeeds’, Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said on Thursday. (Representational Image) DMK’s action of moving Madras HC to declare the February 18 vote of confidence null and void was only to hide its ‘misdeeds’, Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

DMK’s action of moving Madras High Court to declare the February 18 vote of confidence null and void was only to hide its ‘misdeeds’ in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said on Thursday. Replying to a question from reporters here on the floor test and DMK moving the High Court, he alleged that both AIADMK and DMK were guilty of having committed mistakes during the trust vote on February 18.

The DMK, after realising their mistakes, like creating a ruckus in the house, had moved Court to bury its “misdeeds”, he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu should become free of Dravidian rule, Radhakrishnan said people have lost faith in successive DMK and AIADMK governments.

There was no agricultural activity in the State and the health department was not working properly, as diseases were spreading, he said.

To a question on the opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Isha Yoga Centre here tomorrow to unveil the 112 foot Adiyogi statue, he said there was no necessity for them to raise such an issue.

He did not elaborate.

Human rights organisations, various political parties, farmers and tribal bodies have planned protests here tomorrow alleging that Adiyogi’s face was built on encroached land and that Modi’s visit would only regularise it (land).