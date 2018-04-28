Madras HC dismisses plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

Another significant political case challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran remain pending before Madras High Court. Another significant political case challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran remain pending before Madras High Court.

IN A temporary relief to the ruling AIADMK government, Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 10 other MLAs in his team for having defied the AIADMK party whip on February 18, 2017.

Passing the order, the first bench of the Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose said the court cannot interfere in powers of Assembly Speaker and the question of issuing a judicial writ to a Speaker is pending with Supreme Court.

While Friday’s order allows deputy CM Panneerselvam and his 10 MLAs, who are now merged with the CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ruling faction of AIADMK, to remain in office, another significant political case challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran remain pending before Madras High Court.

