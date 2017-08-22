Madras HC directs premise owners, management of school regarding rent arrears

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The Madras High Court today directed the family of Aiswarya Dhanush, daughter of Tamil actor Rajinikanth, to file the statement of accounts to the Advocate Commissioner regarding the rental arrears due to the owners of the premises of Ashram School which the family runs. The court also directed the owners to file their statement of accounts and advance amount received for the building from Aiswarya’s family.

Aiswarya had moved the court against locking of the school by the land owners last week for alleged non-payment of rent arrears for the premises by the family of Aiswarya. The owners of the premises told Justice CV Karthekeyan, who is hearing the case, that they had handed over the keys of the school to the security personnel there in the presence of the Principal of the school.

When the counsel for the owners of the premises informed the court that there were rent dues for which they have filed a suit, the advocate for Aiswarya Dhanush presented demand drafts for Rs 7,79,200 in favour of the owners of the premises. However, the counsel for the owners declined to accept it.

The Judge directed the Advocate Commissioner to file a report and posted the matter for further hearing to August 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App